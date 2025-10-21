Gov. DeSantis Says Python Removals Tripled Year-Over-Year

Governor Ron DeSantis says the removal of giant invasive snakes from the Everglades in Florida has tripled compared with last year.

"These species are under a unique threat from one particular invasive species that threatens the survival and the balance of the whole ecosystem, and that is the dreaded Burmese python."

The governor, speaking at the Hungryland wildlife preserve in Martin County today, says he has allocated nearly $8 billion towards Everglades restoration, including many water quality initiatives.

But it's also involved python removal. He says the state partnered with Miami-based INVERSA in May.

The company ethically removes invasive species and turns their skin into products like wallets and belts.