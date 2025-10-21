Firefighters Put Out Massive Roof Fire At Unfinished Storage Business

Multiple fire crews showed up today at a massive fire at a brand new multi-story storage business in West Palm Beach.

At one point, thick black smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the roof of the building on 45th Street, east of Congress Avenue. Several firefighters had been standing on the roof, putting out the flames.

No word on a cause or whether any of the storage units inside the building were being occupied as construction just recently concluded.

Fire officials had a portion of 45th Street shut down while the flames were being put out.