Treasure Coast Teen Arrested For TikTok Threat To Bomb His School

A Treasure Coast middle schooler faces charges after a TikTok video warned that his campus would be bombed.

The 14-year-old was arrested after the video he's accused of making quickly circulated among students and parents.

It featured ominous white text, showing the words "On Monday The 20th Southport middle is getting bombed by me Stay home alright."

Calls started flooding into the Port St. Lucie Police Department last night.

Detectives traced the TikTok account back to a local IP address and within hours, the suspect had been identified. No explosives were found and the teen admitted to posting the video as a prank.

He's charged with electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct an act of terrorism.