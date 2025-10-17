Applications Open For Pinellas Hurricane Recovery Grants

CLEARWATER -- Pinellas County officials are taking applications starting Monday (20th) for grants to those with losses and expenses related to the 2024 hurricanes.

The county's People First program includes grants or reimbursement for home repair and reconstruction, assistance to homebuyers, disaster payments and support for landlords offering affordable housing. It's funded by an $800 million grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The homeowner rehabilitation, reconstruction, reimbursement and homebuyer assistance programs are available to those with 120 percent of the county's median income. That's $87,600 for a single, up to $125,160 for a household of four.

The disaster relief program offers reimbursement of hurricane-related expenses to those making 80 percent of less of county median income. That's $58,450 for a single, up to $83,450 for a family of four.

The county is also offering to help local landlords get properties online. They must agree to rent units at affordable rates.

Pinellas is taking applications online at recover.pinellas.gov as well as in person at two locations:

Clearwater: 2600 McCormick Drive, Suite 100 St. Petersburg: 5000 Park Street North, Suite 4

There will also be pop-up locations. Applications are being taken via phone at (727) 606-3307 starting Monday (20).

Homeowner assistance is available to owners of homesteaded properties, not snowbirds. County officials say once applications from targeted groups have been satisfied, they may ask for flexibility in helping others affected by the hurricanes.

People First is available to Pinellas residents outside the city of St. Petersburg, which will launch its own grant program next month.

