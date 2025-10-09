PBSO Looking For New Cadets

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has some spots open in their Cadet program.

In a post to Facebook, PBSO says it's the "first step toward a career in law enforcement" and offers hands-on experience, training and mentorship while cadets gain valuable insight into law enforcement operations.

Applicants must be 18 and over with a high school diploma or GED and be currently enrolled in an accredited college or university. You also must have a valid drivers license and personal transportation.