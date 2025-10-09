Law Enforcement Warn About Dangerous 'Door Kicking Challenge' On TikTok

Police in Port St. Lucie warn about a dangerous viral trend that could lead to serious charges for teens or even put them in danger.

Doorbell video from a homeowner shows someone banging and kicking their front door around 1 a.m. before driving off.

Folks online connect that to the "Door Kicking Challenge" on TikTok.

"It is criminal to attempt to kick in somebody's private property, their door, damage it and make entry into the home...even if, in your mind as the offender, you think that it's only a prank."

Master Sergeant Dominick Mesiti tells CBS 12 News that it's not only criminal but could also result in the teen getting shot.

That's because Florida has the "Castle Doctrine" and Stand Your Ground laws.

"So a homeowner would be legally authorized to use reasonable force to stop a threat that they perceived as trying to enter their home."

He urges parents to speak to their kids about these types of dangerous social media trends.