Funeral Held For Victims Of Illegal Immigrant's Illegal U-Turn

Two of three victims killed when authorities say an illegal immigrant from India made an illegal U-Turn on the Turnpike in Fort Pierce have been laid to rest.

A large funeral for 29-year-old Herby Dujens and 37-year-old Faniola Joseph was held on Saturday at Princeton Church of the Nazarene in South Miami-Dade County.

It was paid for by a portion of a $100,000 pledge from the group "Sikhs for Justice," and members of the group addressed the public afterward.

"Our deepest sympathies goes to the families of the victims."

The group has been pushing for leniency for Harjinder Singh, who was able to obtain commercial drivers licenses in the states of both California and Washington and was behind the wheel of a semi when the accident occured back in August.

The funeral was marked with song, prayers in both Creole and English, and a jazz procession exiting the church with the caskets.

During his comments to the press outside the church, Dr. Bakhshish Singh Sandhu, Director of SFJ, said “Sikhs stand on the principles of selfless service, social justice, and equality for all. Today, in solidarity with the families of the victims, we have come together to ensure that their loved ones are remembered and laid to rest with dignity.”

30-year-old Herby Defresne was also killed when the minivan he and the other victims were in slammed into the truck.