St. Lucie Sheriff's Office Cracks Down On Shops Selling Vapes To Kids

Authorities on the Treasure Coast are working to crack down on the sale of vapes to kids.

Lieutenant Charla Harper, supervisor of the School Resource Officer program at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says it's a growing problem at schools.

"They start vaping, smoking marijuana, whatever method they choose and then they're bringing it to school like it's no big deal."

That's why she tells CBS 12 News that an undercover operation is targeting vape shops. Six out of the 25 they visited did not check IDs and sold to underage buyers.

Harper says that officers are reporting finding vaping devices on children as young as 13, and it's a near daily problem.