PBSO: Graffiti Vandal Spray-Paints 'Kirk' & Antisemitic Words On Property

Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials are looking for a graffiti vandal who defaced several properties with antisemitic messages and what appears to be a reference to the slain founder of Turning Point USA.
There have been five reports of vandalism between last month and this month in Lake Worth Beach.
Various business signs and fences were spray-painted with the name "Kirk," and antisemitic words and phrases.
Authorities believe the acts took place between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. and describe a suspect as a white male with a thin build who is often seen wearing a ball cap.
PBSO is urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.