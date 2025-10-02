Indian River Sheriff Attacks County Commission Over Lower Budget Increase

A Treasure Coast sheriff is considering taking his county commission to court.

Indian River's top cop Eric Flowers has been fighting with commissioners since they approved a $6 million increase for his budget, about half of what he was asking for.

"I never thought that in 2025, in the United States of America, in the state of Florida and especially in Indian River County that we would ever see the 'Defund the Police' movement come to our hometown."

The sheriff says in a Facebook post that County Commissioners and the County Administrator have cut money for things he needs such as ammunition, body armor, mental health care for first responders and even dog food for K-9's.

Flowers says he will appeal his need for additional money to the governor and he's talking to legal counsel about next steps.