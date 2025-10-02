Award-Winning West Palm Beach GreenMarket Returns For 31st Season

One of the largest farmers markets in the country is getting ready for its 31st season this weekend.

The West Palm Beach Greenmarket returns on Saturday in the 100 block of Clematis Street, along the city's waterfront.

The city's community events manager Angela Poco says there are some big changes this season.

"We changed the time of the market, so you have a little bit more shopping time now, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and instead of ending in April, we're going to end in May this year. So, we're going to go all the way through May."

It's also bigger than ever.

"This season brings even more just amazing vendors. We're featuring a record number of vendors. We're coming in at 150 regular vendors."

And Poco says there are another 14 vendors who are being mentored.

"Vendors that haven't quite gotten the market experience that they need for our market, because we are a high volume market. But we're going to help mentor them and get them to where hopefully they'll be able to be a regular vendor in our market."

The West Palm Beach Greenmarket was named the Nation's Number 1 Best Farmer's Market by USA Today readers three years in a row, from 2021 through 2023. And it was number 2 this year.

The theme of this season's Greenmarket is "From the ground up" and there's plenty of free parking available at city garages during event hours.

