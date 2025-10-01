Election Results: Two GOP Primaries Have Wrapped Up In Florida

GOP primaries for two Florida Legislative seats have wrapped up.

In Palm Beach County's District 90 State House race, lobbyist Maria Zack defeated businessman Bill Reicherter by 159 votes.

Zack will now face Democrat Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long and NPA candidate Karen Yeh in a special general election to fill a seat vacated by the death of State Representative Joe Casello.

In the Florida Senate District 11 primary on the Gulf Coast, former State Rep. Ralph Massullo easily defeated Anthony Brice, with 78 percent of the vote.

He'll face civil engineer Ash Marwah, a Democrat, in a general election for CFO Blaise Ingoglia's former seat.

Both elections are on December 9th.