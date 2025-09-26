Jury Recommends Death For Man Who Killed Pregnant Girlfriend & Unborn Son

A St. Lucie County jury recommends the death penalty for a man convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and their unborn child.

Jose Antonio Solo Escalera was convicted of killing 23-year-old Tania Wise and her son Josiah, who was expected to be born just a few days later. Escalera was the father and Wise was his girlfriend.

The victim's mother, Elizabeth Bedolla, spoke during the sentencing phase.

"I cannot sleep at night. When I do, the nightmares are horrific. I miss her so much, my baby girl. She was my baby girl, my only girl. Losing her has broke me in many ways I cannot explain."

Tania's son, Jamar Bedolla, who was only eight at the time of his mother's murder, also spoke directly to the jury.

"My mother was the closest person to me and she was my best friend."

Soto-Escalera's mother and cousin testified, defending him and asking the jury to hand down a life sentence rather than the death penalty.

Wise's body was found along the side of a road back in August of 2018, with blunt force trauma and a slit throat.

The jury's recommendation was 8 to 4 in favor of death, which is enough to warrant a death penalty thanks to a 2023 change in state law that used to require a unanimous decision.

The judge will make the final decision as to Escalera's fate.