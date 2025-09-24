Martin County Man Faces 91 Charges Of Child Porn Possession/Sharing

Martin County's Sheriff is making it clear that child pornography will not go unpunished.

John Budensiek announces the arrest of 27-year-old Austin Southers on 91 felony counts linked the child porn found on his devices.

The Sheriff with this stern warning:

"You perverts that are sitting in your dark room in your dirty underwear fulfilling your lustful thoughts, downloading images of child pornography, what I want you to see is actually what’s happen. You may be downloading children pornography but you’re also inviting our detectives into your house. So now is the time to stop, now is the time to stop your perverted activities, have a long conversation with God or we will come and get you wherever you are and I mean that.”

Budensiek says his agency received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the images on Southers' computer shows children under the age of eleven being sexually abused by both adults and other kids.

He says the man not only possessed the material, but was sharing it with others.