Florida News

Florida News

 

Rabbi Arrested On Charges Of Traveling To Meet A Minor

By Joel Malkin
Rabbi Levi Cash/Mugshot

Photo: CBS 12

A South Florida rabbi will be celebrating the Jewish New Year facing charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex. 64-year-old Levi Cash of Miami was arrested on Friday by Delray Beach Police.

The rabbi also faces charges of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.

During his first appearance Saturday, a judge granted him 60-thousand dollars bond under several conditions.

Cash is not allowed to contact anyone under the age of 18, he is to have no access to the internet and no access to a smartphone with internet access.

Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content

 