Martin County Investor Takes Students To Charlie Kirk Memorial

A group of high school students from the Treasure Coast had the chance to attend the Charlie Kirk memorial thanks to a Stuart businessman.

Investor James Crocker, founder and Former CEO of Hog Technologies, received a dozen tickets from Turning Point USA and he took to Facebook to give them away to students.

Once he had selected his 12, he chartered a private plane to Arizona. Crocker says "you can't make an investment more likely to pay off than investing in our young people."

Students from Jensen Beach High School and others were among those who took the trip. They left on Saturday and arrived home Sunday night.