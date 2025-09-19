32 Students & Faculty Sent To Hospital During Pepper-Spray Incident

We're learning more about a large fight at a South Florida school yesterday that led to a pepper spraying incident.

Dozens of students and faculty members had to be treated for minor injuries after the incident at Lake Worth High School.

Captain Tom Reyes with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says 44 ambulances responded to what was deemed a "mass casualty" event.

"We had transported a total of 32 students and faculty and we had assessed another 10 to 12 students whose family had also arrived and the family chose to take them home."