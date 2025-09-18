Police: Woman Arrested After Claiming She's Trump's Wife At Mar-A-Lago

A Palm Beach woman has been arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago, claiming to be married to President Trump.

Palm Beach Police say 49-year-old Christy Renee Kimbrell showed up at the president's home on Tuesday, calling herself "Christy Renee Trump" and telling Secret Service agents she was there to deliver a letter and meet with the President.

They recognized her from previous incidents and confirmed that she was warned not to return. Kimbrell had allegedly attempted to enter Mar-a-Lago multiple times back in May, including one incident in which she claimed she was "returning home" at the president's request.

She was given a written trespass warning at that time.

Mar-a-Lago is designated a federal security zone.

The president was not at Mar-a-Lago during Tuesday's alleged incident.