'20 to 30 People' Taken To Hospitals After Fight & Pepper Spray Incident

Dozens of students at one South Florida school have been taken to hospitals after a fight and pepper spray incident this afternoon.
It happened at Lake Worth High School, where Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says 20 to 30 people were taken to different hospitals for treatment.
In a social media post, the agency says they have a large presence at the school and urge parents not to go directly to campus. Instead, concerned family members should to an area near the Tri-Rail station, off Lake Worth Road and I-95.
The incident happened just before 1:30 and no details about what sparked the fight have been shared.