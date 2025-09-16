Florida Prepaid's Website Has A More 'User-Friendly' Feel & Offers Bonus

Parents of young children and babies who want to purchase a college savings plan will find a newly designed website at Florida Prepaid.
Spokeswoman Meredith Westheimer, a Palm Beach County mother who graduated from UCF through a prepaid plan, says the idea was to make the site more user-friendly and streamlined. But the 'Plan Builder Tool' is still available.
"Our calculator is now better than ever. It gives families the option to choose what they can save and lets them see what their options are between the 529 Prepaid Plan and the 529 Investment Plan."
She says there is also a $50 bonus to encourage families to start saving during September, which is National College Savings Month. In fact, you have until November 10th to open a new account and get that incentive. This is good on 529 Prepaid and Investment plans.
"Any dollar invested is a dollar saved that they don't have to take out on the back-end in the form of loans, which we know are incredibly burdensome."
The prepaid plan lets parents lock in today's college tuition prices, while the investment plan lets you put in what you want and grow it over time.
You'll find the plans at MyFloridaPrepaid.com.