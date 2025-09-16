Delray Beach Commission Discusses How To Honor LGBTQ Community

Delray Beach city officials are discussing new ways to honor the LGBTQ community after giving up the fight over its former pride intersection.

At a recent meeting, the City Commission brainstormed several ideas, but could not come to an agreement. Among the proposals was renaming one of the streets where the rainbow crosswalk stood as "Pride Street, painting murals on a parking garage, even adding light projections on a water tower.

Ultimately, tensions arose among members of the Commission regarding how to pay for a new tribute. Two nonprofits paid for the rainbow crosswalk and Vice Mayor Rob Long argues that Commissioners agreed to use the money they would've used on continuing the fight with FDOT. But others disagree.

The city plans to meet on September 29th to discuss its next steps.

The commission was originally fighting to keep the rainbow, but once FDOT removed it, only Long voted in favor of continuing to battle alongside Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.