School Teacher & Union President Removed From Classroom Over Kirk Comments

A Martin County teacher is not in the classroom today.

The school district says it has removed Matt Theobald from classroom duties over controversial social media comments made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The social studies teacher at Spectrum Academy in Stuart is also President of the Martin County Education Association, the local teachers union. His posts include calling Turning Point USA the "equivalent of a modern day Hitler Youth organization."

A spokesman for the school district says Theobald is "entitled to due process."