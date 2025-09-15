Is First Amendment Violated By Companies Firing Workers Over Kirk Comments?

A growing number of people have been losing their jobs after posting what have been considered derogatory comments online about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Some have questioned whether that violates their First Amendment rights.
"The First Amendment prohibits the government from taking action against a citizen or an individual because of something they say necessarily."
But Florida employment attorney Susan Norton with management labor firm Allen, Norton & Blue, with offices in Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Tallahassee, says it doesn't prevent a private employer from terminating an employee who may hurt their business by saying something callous in the public eye.
Norton says public sector employees may have a little more protection.