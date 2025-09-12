More Testimony In Ryan Routh Trial With Mostly Law Enforcement Witnesses

The testimony continues in the trial of alleged would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh.

Federal prosecutors are introducing more witnesses today in a Fort Pierce courtroom, all members of law enforcement, including forensic specialists with the FBI and deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Routh is acting as his own attorney and has been cross-examining the government's witnesses, but those exchanges have been brief. He has reportedly had questions about the types and functions of AK-47 rifles.

Yesterday, jurors heard from the Secret Service agent who spotted Routh's alleged sniper perch at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course and the man who spotted Routh running and then identified him later for authorities. Today, the focus appears to be on evidence at the scene.

Routh faces up to life in prison if convicted.