Delray Beach Rescinds Plan To Join Other Cities In Fight With FDOT

The City of Delray Beach has decided to rescind its decision to join other South Florida cities in a fight against the Florida Department of Transportation.

During a special meeting last night, a vote was taken about whether to drop efforts to bring back a rainbow crosswalk that was removed by F-DOT.

Before that vote came a contentious argument between Mayor Tom Carney, who is an attorney, and Vice Mayor Rob Long, who has been the most vocal supporter of the LGBTQ Pride mural.

"Nobody thinks we can win, nobody," said Carney. "This is reckless. It's a reckless disregard by the way of taxpayer money."

"I don't see it that way," Long said. "I see it as taking the lead on something for our residents for a great offense that was done to us."

Long was the only commissioner to vote against withdrawing from a suit with Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.

Rob Long is a Democrat candidate for a vacant seat in the Florida House of Representatives.