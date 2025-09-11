Warning Period Over At Most School Zones With Cameras

The warning period is over in most municipalities with school zone cameras.

33 schools in Palm Beach County now have those cams in place to catch speeders going more than ten miles per hour over the speed limit.

Violators will be sent $100 citations in the mail that will not impact their drivers license or car insurance rates.

The cameras are placed at certain schools in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Loxahatchee Groves and Wellington.

They were all up and running at the start of the school year and state law mandated that a warning period last for at least 30 days before tickets would be issued.

The only school zones where speeders will not be ticketed yet are in Wellington, where nine schools are impacted.

The Village says the warning period ends there on Monday.