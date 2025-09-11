The Palm Beaches, Treasure Coast Honor Those Lost On 9/11

Today marks the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. There are several events today throughout the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast:

The Boynton Beach Memorial Ceremony happens at 8 a.m. at Centennial Park along East Ocean Avenue.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Duncan Theater on the Lake Worth campus of Palm Beach State College starts at 11 a.m.

The Village of Wellington hosts its Remembrance Ceremony at the Wellington Patriot Memorial, which features one of the largest steel beams salvaged from the World Trade Center. It begins at 6 p.m.

In Martin County, A Bridge Walk will be held as a tribute to the heroes lost on 9/11. It starts at Jock Leighton Park in Palm City with a ceremony at 8:45 a.m. and then the walk begins at 9 a.m., spanning the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The Port St. Lucie 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Memorial Fountain at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center along U.S. One. This will feature the Port St. Lucie Police Chief and others. It starts at 8:30 a.m.

The Indian River County 9/11 Memorial Ceremony happens at the Indian River County Fairgrounds in Vero Beach. First responders from across the county will gather to honor the victims of 9/11. It starts at 8:30 a.m.

