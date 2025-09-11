Judge Abruptly Ends Opening Statements Amid Routh's 'Rambling' Comments

What is the meaning of life? That was essentially the focus of a rambling opening statement made by alleged would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh in his Fort Pierce federal trial.

Judge Aileen Cannon allowed both prosecutors and Routh, who is serving as his own attorney, forty minutes each.

But she abruptly stopped the defendant twice, sending jurors out of the room when he spoke about prehistoric man, what is intent, what is in one's heart and why are we here?

The judge said it lacked substance, told Routh he was in violation and that the rest of his time was forfeited.

He spoke for a total of ten minutes.

Prosecutors in their statement said Routh's plan to assassinate Trump was "carefully crafted and deadly serious." They say it involved 10 phones, including burner phones, three aliases, stolen license plate and a trail of lies from Hawaii to West Palm Beach.

Prosecutors indicated they plan to call to the stand the Secret Service agent who spotted Routh in the bushes at Trump International Golf Club, as well as a good Samaritan who saw Routh fleeing the scene.

He faces up to life in prison linked to the alleged incident at the president's West Palm Beach golf course last September.