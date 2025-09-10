City Of Delray Beach Signs On To Petition For Relief With Miami Beach

A rainbow crosswalk in Delray Beach is no more.

A crew from the Florida Department of Transportation showed up for a second time overnight and painted the intersection at Northeast First Street and Northeast Second Avenue black.

FDOT had attempted to do that early yesterday morning, but rains during the day washed away the black paint.

That sparked the city commission to hold a special meeting last night, where a vote was taken to join other cities like Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach, in petitioning the Division of Administrative Hearings for relief.

They want a stay of removal and to use hydro-pressure washing to restore the artwork.

The vote was 3 to 1 in favor of the move. Only Mayor Tom Carney dissented.