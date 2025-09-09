Delray Beach City Leaders Discuss FDOT's Removal Of LGBTQ Crosswalk

A South Florida city is holding a special meeting today at 5 p.m. after the state painted over its LGBTQ Pride mural in the middle of a street.

The Florida Department of Transportation has been warning the City of Delray Beach that its rainbow crosswalk defies state law and like many other cities ordered its removal.

After a deadline extension and an administrative hearing last week, city officials filed a motion to disqualify the presiding officer, citing alleged bias. But Delray Beach received one final notice yesterday to remove the artwork and then F-DOT workers, along with state troopers, showed up overnight to remove it.

The intersection is now partially covered in black paint.

The city says the "immediate action" did not allow the city commission the opportunity to review the order.