PBSO Settles With Paralyzed Teen For $18 Million

An $18-million settlement has been reached between the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and a teen who was paralyzed during an encounter with a deputy.

According to court filings, 17-year-old Timmie Lee Knox Jr. was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by a deputy back in 2021.

He ran from the scene and climbed onto a roof to escape. A deputy followed Knox and wound up shooting him with a taser. That caused the teen to fall off of the roof, severing his spinal cord. Knox was left paralyzed from the neck down.

The settlement did not involve any admittance of wrongdoing by PBSO or the deputy involved.