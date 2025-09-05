Palm Beach Schools Warn Of Staffing Changes Amid Loss of 6K Teachers

Parents of kids in Palm Beach County public schools are being notified that they may be losing their current teachers.

Emails are going out from principals of some schools that state based on state-mandated formulas, there will be an adjustment to their teaching units, due to a loss in attendance from last year.

The School District reports having nearly 6,000 fewer students, due in part to growing popularity among parents to expanded school choice options.

Under a 2023 state law, they can use their child's tax money on other options such as private schools and homeschooling.

District officials say employees are being informed that there could be staffing level adjustments but they don't anticipate any layoffs. They note that some employees may be reassigned to other roles.

Palm Beach Schools are also implementing a hiring freeze.