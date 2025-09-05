370 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized, 38 Illegal Immigrants Taken Into Custody

370-pounds of cocaine was seized and 38 illegal immigrants were taken into custody off the coast of Fort Pierce.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is sharing details of the investigation that began late last month when a group of men rented an Airbnb on the Treasure Coast and were believed to be planning to travel to the Bahamas to retrieve narcotics and smuggle individuals into the U.S.

Three boats were seen leaving the Fort Pierce Inlet the next day and several agencies coordinated a full-scale interdiction.

The drugs and 30 Chinese nationals, including two children, were on those boats, along with five Bahamian men. Three others were arrested on the beach.