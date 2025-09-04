'Operation Trackside' Takes Down 19 Drug Trafficking Suspects

19 people are behind bars in a massive drug trafficking investigation that spanned two counties.

"Operation Trackside" was led by Boynton Beach Police, who received assistance from various agencies on the local, state and federal fronts.

"This investigation began with a single drug complaint back in July of 2024. A small tip ultimately led to uncovering a major drug trafficking organization operating through Palm Beach County and Broward counties."

Police Chief Joe DeGiulio says numerous search warrants were executed at the same time on Wednesday.

"The execution was seamless. No one got hurt. Everyone was taken into custody. The officers were safe and those in the houses were safe as well."