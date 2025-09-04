Martin County Sheriff Says Federal Court Ruling Won't Deter His Agency

A no-nonsense approach to illegal immigration in Martin County.

A federal appeals court ruled this week that President Trump can't use the Alien Enemies Act to fast-track deportations of Venezuelan gang members. But Sheriff John Budensiek says that won't change how his deputies work with ICE agents to get these people off the streets.

"We do not have a pervasive gang issue in Martin County. But there's a reason for it. We stay ahead of it."

To date, more than 200 inmates have been picked up by ICE after serving time in the Martin County Jail, and 10 more are waiting on federal immigration holds.

A 19-year-old illegal immigrant with ties to Tren de Aragua was picked up in Sewall's Point earlier this year and Budensiek says he was quickly flagged by federal agents and taken out of the county on an ICE detainer.

“Every single individual that we run through that process has been deported. If we arrest another one of these gang members here, I’m confident that process will still be in effect.”

While he reiterates that his agency is doing a good job by staying on top of the situation, he also urges residents to remain vigilant.

Click Here for more on this story.