City Of Delray Beach Hires Attorney, Gets Extension In Rainbow Fight

The City of Delray Beach has hired an attorney in its fight to keep a rainbow crosswalk.

City leaders were granted an extension to Friday to submit more materials after what was described as an "informal" administrative hearing in Orlando yesterday.

"What we had today was a sham. It wasn't a real hearing."

Vice Mayor Rob Long tells CBS 12 News that the intersection where the LGBTQ mural is painted is city-owned. He doesn't believe the state has a right to order its removal.

F-DOT cites safety standards and during a rainstorm, one resident says he agrees.

"Cars do tend to slip off the road. It is a hazard."

Delray Beach has now hired an attorney to continue fighting the state, but the same resident isn't happy about that.

"If it's going to cost us taxpayers money and revenue, we can use that revenue towards something else...to help the younger generation."

The city was initially ordered to remove the rainbow by today.