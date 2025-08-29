Florida News

Watch: Port St. Lucie Police Officer Nearly Run Down By Drunk Driver

By Joel Malkin
Drunk Driver Nearly Hits PSL Officer

Photo: Port St. Lucie Police Dept.

Port St. Lucie Police are reminding drivers about the state's "move over" law after an officer was nearly struck by a speeding driver.

Bodycam video shows cops on the scene of a traffic stop, when a vehicle zooms by, coming within inches of an officer.

62-year-old Xinia Riess was pulled over about a mile away, with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and officials say she failed a field sobriety test. She was arrested for DUI.

The "move over" law now requires drivers to either move over a lane or reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit when approaching any stopped vehicled with hazard lights or flares, not just police and emergency vehicles.

