Port St. Lucie Community Members Hear From City Leaders About Fish Kill

More testing will be conducted to determine whether blue-green algae is to blame for killing more than 1,500 fish in a neighborhood lake.

A Port St. Lucie City Councilmember attended a community meeting inside the Sawgrass Lakes development last night, but residents tell CBS 12 News that they're not buying what they're being told.

"It's been like this for 4 years and nobody can come up with an answer. We keep hearing the same rhetoric coming from these people."

Councilmember Anthony Bonna told residents that FWC believes low dissolved oxygen levels in the lake likely caused the fish kill, but more water tests will determine whether the algae is producing harmful toxins.

