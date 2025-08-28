PBSO Deputies & Therapy Dogs Visit Target Shoppers In Boynton Beach

Sworn members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office paid a surprise visit on Thursday to a Target store at the corner of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Hagen Ranch Road.
Deputies provided shoppers with free coffee and goodies while connecting in a relaxed, non-emergency setting.
On Facebook, PBSO shared photos of seniors and children engaging with deputies and members of the agency's Therapy Canine Unit. They include K9 Sophie, who turned 3 last month.
These dogs help bring comfort to kids in crisis and support victims from the Special Victims Unit.
The Sheriff's Office calls the Target stop a "great chance to answer questions, hear concerns, and spend time with the community" they proudly serve.