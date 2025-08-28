Cape Coral Man In Batman Pajamas Detains Burglary Suspect

A real-life "Batman" catches a burglar in the process of stealing from a neighbor in Southwest Florida.

Officers with the Cape Coral Police Department showed up at a home to find a suspect already detained by a neighbor wearing Batman pajamas.

Kyle Myvett says he noticed a man rummaging through his truck, but couldn't catch him and later discovered 20-year-old Justin Schimpl inside a neighbor's garage. Myvett then detained the suspect until police arrived.

Police say Schimpl, who has a history of previous encounters with law enforcement, stole designer sunglasses, jewelry, cash and over $500 in gift cards from the vehicles of Myvett and his neighbor.

He faces multiple charges. Before leaving the scene, officers took a photo with the hero, still wearing his Batman onesie.