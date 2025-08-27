Middle School Teacher Charged In Murder Of Her Father In West Palm Beach

New information on a woman charged with the murder of her father in West Palm Beach.

43-year-old Leah Scott has been identified as a teacher at JFK Middle School.

She's charged with first degree murder for allegedly showing up at her father's home, near Bak Middle School of the Arts yesterday, and confronting 75-year-old Leroy Scott before firing shots at his back in the driveway.

According to a police report, she told her father to "stop bothering her," to which he replied "Get out of my face," before walking away. Scott is being held without bond.

The Principal at JFK Middle tells parents that the teacher will not be in contact with any students.

Meanwhile, the shooting caused Bak Middle to go into lockdown because it is located less than a thousand feet away.