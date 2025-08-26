Delray Beach Cop Charged With Grand Theft For Stealing From The PD

A Delray Beach Police officer is charged with grand theft for stealing from the department.

Officer Matthew Cusson was arrested in April after a supervisor noticed more than a thousand dollars missing from department funds.

Cusson was accused of stealing the $1,500 from the Vice Intelligence Unit and internal affairs investigators found his fingerprints on the cash box.

A supervisor found the money and the state attorney's office hs just filed the charges against Cusson.

The officer will be arrainged September 9th.