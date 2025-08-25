Ex-Fort Pierce Commissioner Bonds Out Of Jail On Child Sex Charges

A former Fort Pierce City Commissioner accused of sending sexually-charged texts and nude pics to a 12-year-old girl is out of jail.

James Taylor has posted bond after his arrest last month.

He was removed from office by Governor DeSantis, who set a November election to fill his now-vacant seat.

Three people qualified to be on the ballot in November. They include Donna Benton, the wife of former Fort Pierce Mayor Bob Benton.

She tells CBS 12 News that doing an audit of the city's budget would be her first priority.

Taylor faces 24 felony counts and is on house arrest with a few exceptions.