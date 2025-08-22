Florida AG Sounds Off On Illegal From India Accused Of Turnpike Crash

An illegal immigrant accused of causing a deadly wreck on the Turnpike left California last night with Florida lieutenant governor.

Florida's Attorney General, James Uthmeier, says Harjinder Singh will soon face a judge.

"He's back in Florida now. He was flown back last night. He'll be in St. Lucie County today. We're going to throw the book at him as far as charges go."

The AG spoke with Brian Mudd on WJNO's Brian Mudd Show this morning. Singh has since arrived on the Treasure Coast and is in the custody of law enforcement there.

In addition to three vehicular homicide charges, the truck driver could be charged with more crimes as the investigation continues.

Uthmeier also vows to go after everyone responsible for allowing Singh to drive a tractor-trailer.

"We're going to look at who gave him the I.D.'s. We're going to look at the company that ultimately was supposed to test him but again this test is supposed to be in English. You've gotta be able to read signs on the road and this guy couldn't speak any English."

FHP says Singh was behind the wheel of the semi last week when he made an illegal U-turn, causing a minivan to crash into the side of the truck and killing the three people inside the vehicle.

Singh then flew back to California, where he moved to after illegally crossing the southern border in 2018.