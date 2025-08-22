Delray Beach Approves New Police Union Contract & Hires New Police Chief

The City of Delray Beach has reached a new contract agreement with its police union after nearly a year of negotiations.

The new agreement includes salary increases which would cost the city between $500,000 - $600,000 over a three year period.

Currently, the starting salary for officers is $61,000, which is said to be far below other agencies in the area. City leaders say the department is down about 20 officers.

The city this week announced the appointment of the new Police Chief Darrell Hunter. He's been with the department since 2007, most recently as Assistant Chief.