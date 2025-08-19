DeSantis Appoints State Rep. Mike Caruso To Be PBC Clerk & Comptroller

Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed a state lawmaker to be the new Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.

Republican Mike Caruso stepped down from the State House of Representatives yesterday, after being named to his new position starting today. He takes over for Joe Abruzzo, who left the post of Clerk and Comptroller to become the County's new Administrator.

Caruso was in his final term in the state House and leaves the District 87 seat vacant.

The governor is expected to announce a special election to fill that seat ahead of next year's Legislative session. Caruso's wife, Tracy Caruso has filed papers to run for the seat next year and will likely jump in a special election.