Uthmeier To 'Go After' Illegal Alien At Center Of Triple-Fatal Crash

Florida's attorney general has scathing words for the state of California after an illegal immigrant was charged with causing the death of three Floridians.
James Uthmeier was on 'Fox and Friends First' this morning.
"We're certainly going to look at ways that we can go after California, fight back and protect our citizens."
The Florida Highway Patrol says Harjinder Singh obtained a Commercial Drivers License from California after coming into the country illegally back in 2018.
He's accused of making an illegal U-turn with a semi-truck on the Turnpike near Fort Pierce when a minivan slammed into the truck.
"California should not have provided this person a drivers license and a permit, not just for a car, but to drive large-scale trucks."
Singh was arrested in California by U.S. Marshals on Saturday in connection with last week's crash.
Uthmeier says Singh will be tried for vehicular homicide and serve his time before the deportation process can begin. And that may never happen, because the attorney general says the suspect could get life in prison.