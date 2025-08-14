Private Schools Are Seeing Surges In Applications Thanks To School Choice

Private schools in Florida have been seeing surges in applications as more parents take advantage of universal school choice.

Jay Boggess is President of Jupiter Christian School.

"In the last 12 months, we have 700 students sitting in a wait pool. That signals to me there is pent up demand for the type of educational model that we're providing."

But just three years ago as Chief of Staff for the Palm Beach County School District, Boggess said in a video promoting public schools that Palm Beach County Schools are "your best choice."