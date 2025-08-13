New Info About Homicide Victim Whose Killer Was Taken Down By Officers

We're finding out more about the woman who was killed by a man would would later be shot to death by law enforcement along the Treasure Coast.

Friends of 58-year-old Liliana Calderon Ramirez say the suspect needed mental help.

"I seen it in his frustration, in his eyes and his attitude. He was like mad at the world."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the man broke into the victim's home in West Palm Beach and fired several shots late Monday night.

Leonardo Canate says the suspect once lived with the victim in the townhouse, but she kicked him out about a year ago.

The suspect fled north to Fort Pierce, where a long standoff with troopers and St. Lucie deputies ended with them firing on him early yesterday morning.