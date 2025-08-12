Autistic Boy & 3-Year-Old Child Drown In Separate Incidents

Port St. Lucie Police are dealing with two child drownings in just three days. A 13-year-old boy with Autism ran off from his mother in their backyard on Sunday and wound up in a pond.

Police Chief Leo Niemczyk says that the child's iPad was found on the water's edge, setting off a massive search.

"We had our drones in the air. We asked for assistance from other agencies for manpower. Our dive team, Marine unit responded. We also requested assistance from St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office...their dive team responded."

Roger Rivera's body was pulled out of the pond about five hours after he disappeared.

The other drowning involved a 3-year-old boy who was being watched by his father and snuck out through a back door.

He was found floating in the pool. CPR was attempted by rescue crews, but the boy died at the hospital.

